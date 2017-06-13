Master The Art Of Pest Control With This Recommendations

Once you get pests in your home, you'll have to drop everything and call a pest control service immediately. Not all pest control services are created equal, as some do more thorough work than others. The following article contains tips to remember when choosing a pest control service for your home.

Ask your exterminator to use the most effective methods first. Many exterminators assume that you rather give the less potent methods a try first, in order to save money, but they very rarely work. You might as well just use the most effective method so that it is done and over with.

If you believe that you have a bat in the house, leave a window open overnight. Try to pick one that is located close to where you think the bat might be. These pests follow the air current, so they should go right back outside if they have a way to exit the premises.

You can keep ants away from the inside of your home using a mixture of sugar and borax. Start by mixing one cup of sugar and one cup of borax into a quart jar. Then, punch some holes in that jar's lid. Sprinkle it near the baseboards inside your house and around the outside. The ants will eat the sugar and the borax will poison them.

Avoid using wood chips and straw around the outside of your house when doing gardening or other outdoor hobbies/activities. Pests tend to be drawn to these substances and will eat them or try to live in them. You should consider using stone or rock whenever possible to avoid having issues.

If your pest problem is noisy crickets, then your answer is as easy as duct tape. Cut off a strip and lay it with the adhesive side facing up. Place in on the floor or ground near where you hear the crickets. It will attract them, and they will get stuck on it.

Termites can be a major problem for any homeowner; they can eat away at your house. One way to prevent them from getting in is by using sealant in your basement. This is a prime spot for them to enter. The best part is that sealant is not expensive and is easy to put on yourself.

Steel wool is a great way to plug up mouse holes in your walls. The pests will attempt to eat the steel wool, and they will die as a result. Keep the rodents out by mixing pieces of steel wool with putty and putting it over the hole.

One of the biggest sources of pests entering your home is the type of mulch you use on the outside garden beds. If you are using wood chips, termites are attracted to this and will get inside your home from it being in close proximity. Use rocks and stone in your garden instead to eliminate this problem.

While squirrels are cute, they can do a lot of damage if they get into the attic area of a home. Many times they chew through electrical wires, creating a fire hazard. Make sure any areas where cables or electrical wire enter the home is protected so they cannot chew a larger hole and gain access to the interior.

Use peanut butter in your mousetrap. Many people follow the old tradition of using a piece of cheese, but the truth is that is does not works nearly as good as peanut butter does. Cheese goes stale and does not have nearly as strong of an odor. Use peanut butter and see how much faster it is to get rid of the rodent.

If you are about to wipe out pest with a chemical product, take the time to protect yourself first. Wear some gloves and find some protective goggles for your eyes. Place a scarf on your nose and mouth to prevent exposure to the chemical. If you get some chemicals on your skin, rinse immediately.

If you want to reduce the amount of spiders in your home, make sure that you clean the clutter around your house such as piles of books or newspapers. Spiders are attracted to these things and may make webs around them so the best thing you can do is eliminate them in the first place.

Do not buy pesticides that are labeled as being for outdoor use. While these products may get rid of the pests that you are trying to battle, they usually have a much higher concentration of chemicals than those for indoors. This means they will leave harmful poisons in the air for much longer.

What you have just read should tell you that there is also so much more that you can do. This should give you a great start towards getting rid of the bugs in your home by yourself. Don't worry about it anymore. Keep the advice you've read, and continue to learn more about taking control of your pest situation.