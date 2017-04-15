Tools You Can Trust: How-To Tips For The Property Owner

Many people see a problem in their house and immediately think to call a handyman or other professional to take care of it. While this may be necessary for some of the bigger jobs, they are simply too expensive to rely on for everything. Many smaller things can be tackled by you; doing your own home improvement is cheap and easier than you might think. Just follow these tips.

Wires and cords can be a safety hazard and unsightly. When doing home improvements, consider adding your home surround sound and networking wires into your attic. If everything is ready to go and wired for these amenities, you will be able to use this as a selling point for your home later.

Go with a light tile when re-doing your roof. Light colors reflect sunlight, as opposed to dark colors which absorb them. This reflection reduces the amount of heat that accumulates in your attic. This is a great way to save on your monthly bills.

You can speed the drying of your drywall patch by using a hair blower! Any hair dryer will work as long as it is portable enough that you can direct the air flow from it over your patch. Keep the air temperature set to low and don't try to dry the patch too quickly or it will crack.

To avoid costly mistakes when painting a room, make a small investment in the paint samples that many retailers offer. You can get 8 ounce sample sizes in any available color. For a small cost, you can apply paint to a big enough area to really get a feel for how the paint will look, much more accurately than with paint chips alone.

While major home improvements can grow very expensive, homeowners should avoid taking home loans to fund renovations unless it is absolutely necessary. Unless the renovations in question are needed immediately to prevent damage or make a house fit for sale, it is better to let them wait. Funding home improvement work from savings or investments is far superior to funding it through debt.

You can use your floor joists or ceiling rafters as a good place to store building materials. It's easy to keep things like two by fours and pieces of molding out of harm's way with this method. Just add some furring strips to two exposed floor joists.

For a paint finish that really lasts, always sand, strip and prime, prior to applying a fresh coat. Many people think that skipping the preparatory steps of painting will speed up the process, but down the road old paint will peel through the new finish, ruining your paint job and forcing you to strip off yet another layer of paint before repainting again.

One or two bold accent pieces can help bring out the best in any room. Zebra and leopard prints can be great accessories to add to a boring room, including cushions, pillows, and rugs.

Even if you don't use your fireplace much, it's important to get your chimney inspected and cleaned regularly by a professional. Burning wood can cause creosote to accumulate, and that could lead to a chimney fire. Avoid burning pitchy wood like pine to help keep creosote under control after a cleaning.

If you need to remove any walls or drywall to reach plumbing when doing repairs to kitchens or bathrooms, put up a new wallboard that is water-resistant to avoid future problems. These products, also called "green board," have been treated to keep them resistant to moisture, and to help prevent mold growth.

Are you seeking a cheap way to add elegance to your home? Replace the doorbell in your home to spice up the aura for your visitors. The new tone will immediately announce to visitors that something is different with your home.

Be sure that your room isn't too crowded by furniture. This will only make the room appear smaller. This is especially important if you are trying to sell, as you want your rooms to look large and enjoyable to be in to any prospective buyers. A sparsely furnished room appears larger.

When building walls, always build away from concrete. When the wood foundation in walls comes in contact with concrete, moisture bleeds through the concrete and goes straight to the wood. The moisture from the concrete caused the wood to grow and mildew and ultimately rot, causing major problems in the future.

If you notice that your toilet is clogged the first thing you should do is to try to unclog it with a plunger. There is no need to call a plumber without first trying to unclog the toilet yourself. You can typically plunge out any clog if you try a few times.

If you are interested in saving money on heating and cooling bills in your home one of the first steps you should take are stopping up drafts. It is said that up to 40% of the energy lost in your home is because of air leakages. Start with the doors of your home.

Now that you are armed with a few solid tips to guide you, making a sound decision regarding home improvement should seem less daunting. Remember, quality home improvements to your home will not only allow you to have a more desirable space but will also improve the overall value of your home.